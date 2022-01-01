Sound Relief - SCG

Not Available

Saturday 7 February 2009 will forever be known as Black Saturday. On this day the worst bushfires in the history of Australia caused devastation across Victoria like never seen before. The effect this terrible tragedy had was felt not only here, but worldwide. Almost simultaneously Queensland was undergoing its own tragedy, with the state experiencing widespread flooding. In response to our nation's greatest ever natural disasters, Australia's music community, along with some of the biggest music names internationally, banded together for two stadium benefit concerts that ran simultaneously in both Melbourne and Sydney under the unified banner SOUND RELIEF.