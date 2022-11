Not Available

As I was marveling at how great Steve Winwood looked for a man who surely must be in his mid-60's, considering that he was fronting The Spencer Davis Group way back in 1963, I quickly remembered that he was only 15 years old at the time. Talk about your musical prodigies. That would make him only 55 at the time of this performance. Although he is probably past his prime by now, his voice sounds better than ever and his Hammond B3 playing remains unparalleled.