Soundbreaking - Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music

SOUNDBREAKING explores the art of music recording, and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the birth of brand new sounds. Featuring more than 160 original interviews with some of the most celebrated recording artists of all time, the series explores the nexus of cutting-edge technology and human artistry that has created the soundtrack of our lives. As new recording technologies and techniques have given way to new forms and styles––and extended their reach to a mass audience––music has become a literal source of identity, entwining itself with history and memory, and defining generations to themselves.