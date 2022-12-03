Soundgarden - Live From the Artists Den 2013

Not Available

Tracklist: 1 Incessant Mace 2 My Wave 3 Been Away Too Long 4 Worse Dreams 5 Jesus Christ Pose 6 Flower 7 Taree 8 Spoonman 9 By Crooked Steps 10 Blind Dogs 11 Rowing 12 Non-State Actor 13 Drawing Flies 14 Hunted Down 15 Black Saturday 16 Bones Of Birds 17 Blow Up The Outside World 18 Fell On Black Days 19 Burden In My Hand 20 A Thousand Days Before 21 Blood On The Valley Floor 22 Rusty Cage 23 New Damage 24 4th Of July 25 Outshined 26 Black Hole Sun 27 Ty Cobb 28 Slaves & Bulldozers 29 Feedbacchanal