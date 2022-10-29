Soundgarden - Live From The Artists Den

Not Available

On a warm February night in Los Angeles, the legendary Seattle rock band Soundgarden concluded a sold-out winter tour in support of King Animal, their first studio album in over 16 years. The Artists Den was there to document this unforgettable night within the historic art deco setting of The Wiltern. In front of a rapturous crowd, Soundgarden interwove brand new songs with classics, radio hits with rarities never before performed for a live audience. Setlist: 02. Incessant Mace 03. Taree 04. Spoonman 05. Blind Dogs 06. Rowing 07. Non-State Actor 08. A Thousand Days Before 09. Rusty Cage 10. New Damage 11. Outshined 12. Credits