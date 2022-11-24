Not Available

Pierre Schaeffer, the father of musique concrete, whose greatest legacy is electronic music, invited us to consider music in terms of sounds rather than notes. Today, every sound can be recorded, hijacked, manipulated and reinvented into an original musical creation. SOUNDHUNTERS - a musical expedition - traces the adventure of KIZ, two new coming musicians, into the world of Soundhunters. From Paris to Malmo, from London to Baltimore, the film follows their encounters with exceptional musicians (Matthew Herbert, Chassol, Matmos, Jean Michel Jarre, Blixa Bargeld or Cosmo Sheldrake) from very different backgrounds and genres. Integrating the sounds from their journey into exciting musical scenes, KIZ playfully show us how the world can be turned into a limitless music instrument.