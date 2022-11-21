Sounding the Alarm: Battling the Autism Epidemic

Not Available

How is it we know so little about something so widespread? None of us are more than a family member or neighbor away from autism. The disorder has been growing so fast it has been described as a tsunami - one of which our state and federal government and social agencies are woefully unprepared. The challenges don’t happen in a vacuum, and children with adults grow into adults with autism. Sounding the Alarm follows autism families as they negotiate tangled rules and regulations, and steadfastly fight to find and afford the right care and treatment for their loved ones throughout their lives. As the film reveals, even a rock star, a wounded warrior and the president of one of the world’s most powerful media and entertainment companies can struggle to get the help they need.