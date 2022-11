Not Available

André Previn explores Beethoven's life and music through performances of some of the composer's most popular works and an examination of his struggles in this episode of the 1984 BBC series chronicling the development of the symphony. Previn conducts the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in excerpts from Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67, and a performance of the composer's Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92.