Sounds of Fear

Maria's life is upside down. After a traffic accident, nothing is the same. She has terrible nightmares and suddenly sees through strange eyes one night. They are the eyes of a serial killer who is up to mischief in the small town of Unna in the Ruhr area. When Maria goes to the police, you don't believe her, although the extensive search for the murderer has so far been unsuccessful. The situation worsens as Maria begins to fear her best friends. Slowly but surely she thinks she is going crazy.