Soundstage: Foreigner-Live

Not Available

Universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts of the '70s and '80s, Foreigner continues to captivate generation after generation with their infectious mix of blustery blues and impeccably crafted pop. This thrilling 16-song set, recorded in awe-inspiring High-Definition for the PBS concert series Soundstage, proves the band to be more powerful and explosive than ever. Singer Kelly Hansen and lead guitarist Mick Jones are a wicked combination on songs like "Hot Blooded" and "Double Vision" along with favorites such as "Cold As Ice," "Juke Box Hero" and "Urgent" as well as their newest single "Too Late." No one infuses power ballads with the blues quite like Foreigner, and the band breaks out its best in this entry in the SOUNDSTAGE series. The 1980s pop superstars wow fans with "Cold as Ice," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," "Feels Like the First Time," and 13 additional blasts from the past.