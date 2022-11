Not Available

Grammy Award winner (and former front man for the band Chicago) Peter Cetera performs classic favorites from his catalog of hits for the SoundStage audience. And in a double-the-fun treat, he's joined by four-time Grammy winner Amy Grant for their duet "Next Time I Fall" and classic hits such as "Baby Baby," as well as tunes from her latest album. It's Cetera as you've never seen him -- or heard him -- before. A rare treat.