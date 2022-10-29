Not Available

What happens when a poet is given a commission to write poetry on a theme of their choice? Where do they go for inspiration? This might be a problem for the most sane and level headed person but what if that person is schizophrenic? These are some of the problems Stephen Morse faces when he is given such a commission. What will he write about? Where will he get his ideas? Simple really, he will research and be inspired but . . . . his medication blocks his inspiration. sOUNDz centres on Stephen Morse; he needs to come off his medication but wants to do it with his doctor's 'blessing' - he knows he will hear voices, doing this, but reckons if he doesn't go out and spends all his time alone that he will know that the 'voices' will not be real - but he starts to hear other noises, one in particular periodically bangs inside his head. Chris Sullivan plays the protagonist and also writes and directs. .