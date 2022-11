Not Available

In an old abandoned restaurant, a man emerges from the yellowish light sconces. A usual lonely night. While he is playing mechanically with his pasta soup, a woman enters, running away from the storm. The man, confused in front of this apparition, is looking for a solution with his nose in his soup. His pasta soup is answering him. 'Soup' is the suspended time, the side comment thanks to the rain, that shows how a man can deal with the opportunity to change his life.