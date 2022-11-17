Not Available

Sous le ciel by Olivier Dury collects with a striking spirit of accuracy the images and the sounds of what disappears in accelerated before our eyes, the water, the air, the virgin spaces. But without catastrophism, neither fury, nor melancholy, far from the sad passions. On the contrary, Under the skydeploys an ode to the energy of nature: the energy of all things, from the most volatile, a bubble, to the most mineral, a rock wall; energy in the diversity of its forms, from the most intangible, lights and breaths, to the most spectacular, torrents of fire; the energy in its states and textures so well extended by the composition of Martin Wheeler, the kineticism of the rustling winds, the spring of balance, the power of a monumental rest.