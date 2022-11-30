Sousa Martins: Vida e Culto

Not Available

Doctor of excellence, master teacher, intellectual and man of charity, José Tomás de Sousa Martins became a saint in the eyes of the people. "Vida e Culto" is a documentary about the various aspects that distinguish Sousa Martins' unique life and its interconnection with the cult that is dedicated to him. A biographical work about an unavoidable figure from the 19th century, which brings together the empirical knowledge of a multidisciplinary team made up of historians, doctors and anthropologists. At the same time, the vision of the church and the testimonies in the first person «of the miracles of the" Doctorzinho "». Two years of images and conversations accompanying the faith of the believers during the pilgrimages and the rituals of homage that annually celebrate their birth and death. In this documentary we travel between science and popular religion to understand the phenomenon that, after his death, elevated a man of science, atheist, to a pagan spiritual and religious symbol.