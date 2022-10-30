Not Available

Shyam an ambitious young man is in Mauritius to fulfill his dreams. He meets Rukmini, a millionaire's daughter. They fall in love and get married despite strong opposition from Rukmani's stepmother and brother. Shyam would love to be a father, but Rukmani undergoes an operation to stop any pregnancy, as she is least interested in becoming a mother. This widens the gap between the couple. Rukmini even suspects Shyam of having an illicit relationship with Radha, a librarian. Rukmini's stepmother and uncle, who have an eye on Rukmini's wealth, further fuel the misunderstanding to the point of breaking their marriage.