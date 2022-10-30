Not Available

Souten

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shyam an ambitious young man is in Mauritius to fulfill his dreams. He meets Rukmini, a millionaire's daughter. They fall in love and get married despite strong opposition from Rukmani's stepmother and brother. Shyam would love to be a father, but Rukmani undergoes an operation to stop any pregnancy, as she is least interested in becoming a mother. This widens the gap between the couple. Rukmini even suspects Shyam of having an illicit relationship with Radha, a librarian. Rukmini's stepmother and uncle, who have an eye on Rukmini's wealth, further fuel the misunderstanding to the point of breaking their marriage.

Cast

Rajesh KhannaShyam Mohit
Tina MunimRukmani Mohit (Ruku)
Padmini KolhapureRadha
Prem ChopraSampatlal
Shreeram LagooGopal
Vijay AroraVijay

