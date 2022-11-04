Souterrain

Not Available

A basement apartment , depart from their elongated corridor 5 rooms . The whole apartment is crosslinked by mirrors that function as a monitoring system . Throughout the shoot time I have the camera does not move , she stood there like a dead man , but every corner of the apartment had by this mirror monitor installation constantly in the viewfinder . So the movie starts from the the front door at the farthest part of the apartment and ending with the view on the street, he crosses this Disstanz speak without eimal to turn his head , - . Not as in life through their own motion , but as in cinema, reading , in my head : physically passive. This works by the rise doors and cut off the see way , mirrors are crazy and turn the see way or redirect , until he finally goes in 25 minutes to the door on the street.