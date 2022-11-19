South Africa vs Australia 438 - The Greatest One-Day Game

Not Available

Remember THAT cricket game? The one where Australia made 434 and broke the world record for highest score in a One-Day game ever. Most people saw this and turned the telly off. This is DVD is for those people! It's also for the people that want to relive the glory of SA cricket over and over for years to come, because something like this will probably never be touched again! SA won the game with a final score of 438. This is a 3-pack DVD which includes a highlights package of the game, and the rest of the series on Disc one. Disc two is ball-by-ball coverage of Australia's innings and Disc three is ball-by-ball coverage of SA's innings. A great set to own for fans of the sport, or just for people who are proud to be South African.