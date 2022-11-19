South Bound

Not Available

Uehara Jiro, in the sixth year at elementary school, is from a family of five; his parents who are both ex-extremists, his elder sister and a younger sister. Children look coldly at their father, Ichiro (Toyokawa Etsushi), who does not work but is quick at lashing out for anything illogical. One day, Jiro snaps at a junior high school student in the neighborhood who ridiculed his parents and causes a violent incident. Being tired of all the fuss made by the school and the response from the child welfare, the Uehara family moves to the island of Iriomotejima, father's hometown. However, the island is in the midst of a row over a development plan to build resort facilities, and the family is sucked into the mayhem. Ichiro and his wife Sakura are arrested, but they break loose. They are forced to live a life as fugitives, and are unable to live with their children. The children, however, understand that their parents do not want to succumb to the establishment and support them.