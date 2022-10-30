South Bound

Not Available

Choi Hae Kab (Kim Yoon Seok) has been a leftist activist since his university days and having a wife (Oh Yeon Su) and three children hasn't stopped him from fighting the man. He makes documentaries about social issues, thumbs his nose at the government and raises his kids with a devil-may-care attitude. His children are used to his eccentricities at this point. Hae Kab doesn't mind if they don't go to school and he doesn't worry when his son Na Ra (Baek Seung Hwan, Silenced) runs away from home. One day, Hae Kab's old friend Man Deok (Kim Sung Kyun) shows up with bad news: their hometown, the southern rural island of Deul, is being sold to a resort developer. With a new fight ahead, Hae Kab picks up and moves the entire family back to Deul for a back-to-basics life.