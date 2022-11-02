South by Southeast

Not Available

Sonja, once a popular Serbian actress settled in Slovenia is on a short visit to Belgrade. She panics claiming that her daughter Sofia has been kidnapped, then disappears. Inspector Despotovic is assigned to the case and when he finds Sonja, she admits that she made everything up, that she never had a child, and therefore there was no kidnapping. But a Secret Service veteran approaches Despotovic and tells him that the story about kidnapping is true. It is highly classified information. The father of the child is Foreign Affairs Minister. On the other hand, Minister claims that the Secret Service has made everything up trying to compromise him. Despotovic is puzzled... Who is lying? Who is telling the truth? Who is insane? Who is about to die?