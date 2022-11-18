Not Available

South Central Los Angeles: Inside Voices was made in 1993 and 1994, in three languages, by African Americans, Latinos, Korean Americans and whites living and working in the areas most affected by the devastation caused by the Los Angeles riots of 1992. Using Hi-8 video cameras, the individuals tell their own stories of struggle and triumph in the midst of social upheaval. Through the intimate, honest and direct portraits of life in crisis, issues of class, race and prejudice are revealed in ways rarely seen in television news footage.