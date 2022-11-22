Not Available

Barb is a real life "Juno" in South Dakota - a fourteen old high school track star and cheerleader in love with her 15 year old star athlete boyfriend - who allows a single moment of passion to change her forever. Chris is an African American teenager living on the streets of Philadelphia who is pregnant as a result of rape. As each girl wrestles with her pregnancy, the film presents real-life interviews with opposing views about a woman's right to choose... The emotional conclusion of each story leaves audiences with a profoundly new understanding of a woman's right to choose.