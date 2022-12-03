South of Chicago: Suburbs, Steel Mills, Shoreline

Not Available

Take a journey along the waterways, highways, and railways of Chicago's South Suburbs and Northwest Indiana. Starting in Gary, with a look inside the largest still mill in the Western Hemisphere, travel along the Lake Michigan shoreline to Chicago's Calumet Harbor and cruise the Calumet River to Blue Island. From there, visit Robbins, hop in a Model A Ford, and head south on the historic Dixie Highway through the beautiful communities of Homewood, Flossmoor, Olympia Fields, Chicago Heights, and many more.