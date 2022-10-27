South of Wawa

Not Available

Lizette, a waitress in a donut shop in small town has a milestone birthday coming up that she's not happy about. The only thing that could make it better is if her husband Terry buys her tickets to a Dan Hill concert in Toronto she wants to see. The problem is he will only go if his friend Simon goes and only if Simon has a date. The only person Lizette can find is Cheryl-Ann, a permanently happy, innocent waitress at the same donut shop, whom Lizette can't stand. When the night finally comes, things don't go as planned.