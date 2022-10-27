Not Available

South of Wawa

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Lizette, a waitress in a donut shop in small town has a milestone birthday coming up that she's not happy about. The only thing that could make it better is if her husband Terry buys her tickets to a Dan Hill concert in Toronto she wants to see. The problem is he will only go if his friend Simon goes and only if Simon has a date. The only person Lizette can find is Cheryl-Ann, a permanently happy, innocent waitress at the same donut shop, whom Lizette can't stand. When the night finally comes, things don't go as planned.

Cast

Rebecca JenkinsLizette
Andrew MillerSimon
Elias ZarouJoe
George TouliatosSerge
Alyson CourtShannon

View Full Cast >

Images