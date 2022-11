Not Available

A tramp steamer lands sick crewman Jake Davis on rubber-growing island Oraka, from which voluptuous, bedroom-eyed saloon singer Coral is about to be ejected because "men like her too much." But Coral's slimy boss Cognac gets her a reprieve so she can learn Jake's secret. In the process, Coral gets a bit too fond of Jake, who (suspected of wartime collaboration ) resolves on new efforts to clear himself; but more complications arise. Written by Rod Crawford