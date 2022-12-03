South Shore Line: The South Shore of the 1970s

Not Available

Look at the CSS & SB in 1975-1978 as filmed in color with original sound. You'll see passenger operations from Chicago, Illinois to South Bend, Indiana and experience freight action with "Little Joe's" and ex-Chessie Geep 7's. These films were taken during one of the South Shore's darkest hours. A period when parent railroad, Chessie, was petitioning the ICC to abandon passenger service. But the South Shore survives today with an all new passenger fleet. This DVD covers operations from Randolf Street to South Bend. You'll see fall colors, as well as summer and winter scenes! The South Shore line truly is "The Little Train That Did."