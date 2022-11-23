South to Sian

Not Available

In a time where there are fences around everything, and we are denied the instinct of self‐preservation, it is difficult to find a place free from rules and restrictions, but not yet impossible. Surf movies come and go, a million waves in exotic locations and surfers flown in for three‐day shoots on perfect swells, but the spirit of adventure never dies. What began as a three‐month trip to a collection of surf breaks off the beaten track turned into a two‐year odyssey of exploration, injury, companionship and 4,000km of two‐wheeled, single‐finned escape from the real‐world burdens of modern life. Harrison Roach and Zye Norris pack their bags, a diverse quiver of boards, two bikes and a 50‐dollar tent into a 1970s Land Rover and embark on an epic quest from the southern reaches of Bali, through the Indonesian archipelago to Northern Sumatra’s isolated Lagundri Bay.