South West 9

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fruit Salad Films

Five very different characters are thrown together in one weird, mashed up day. It started out like any other, but 24 hours later everything had changed. South West 9 takes you through the windscreen of the new millenium. The death of idealism, capitalism, religion and hippies. Even the drugs don't work anymore. The 'summer of love' generation have come down and they're ready to riot. Seattle. Stockholm. Paris. Genoa. May Day riots.

Cast

Wil Johnson
Robbie Gee
Ellen Thomas
Orlessa Altass
Stuart LaingJake

