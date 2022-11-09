Not Available

Southbound

  • Fantasy
  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Willowbrook Regent Films

Five intertwining tales of terror unfold along an endless desert highway. On a desolate stretch of road, weary travellers — two men on the run from their past, a band on their way to the next gig, a man struggling to get home, a brother in search of his long-lost sister and a family on vacation — are forced to confront their worst fears and darkest secrets in these interwoven tales of terror and remorse on the open road.

Cast

Kate BeahanCait
Matt Bettinelli-OlpinJack
Susan BurkeBetty
Zoe CooperDispatch
Gerald DowneyDaryl
Karla DroegeEMT

