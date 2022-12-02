Southern Dyscomfort

Not Available

Set amongst a tapestry of fairytale excess, Michael is reared and mentored by a black maid Annie Mae. Michael is surrounded by dysfunctional, quirky, upscale family and friends. Annie Mae is the "mother" that navigates Michael through hilarious perplexing complications. Michael juggles lovers, Kelly the conniving 1st wife, Dorian the gold digging 2nd wife, Marc the easy going effeminate 1st gay lover and Robin the drug addled manipulative 2nd gay lover, all the while haunted by his deceased girlfriend Gardenia who happens to be Anie Mae's niece. Matters are greatly complicated when Kennedy Gamble the butler and Michael's half brother meddles with the family and their finances.