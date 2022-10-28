Not Available

Southern Rites

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Group Effort Films

Southern Rites visits Montgomery County, Ga., one year after the town merged its racially segregated proms, and during a historic election campaign that may lead to its first African-American sheriff. Acclaimed photographer Gillian Laub, whose photos first brought the area unwanted notoriety, documents the repercussions when a white town resident is charged with the murder of a young black man. The case divides locals along well-worn racial lines, and the ensuing plea bargain and sentencing uncover complex truths and produce emotional revelations.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images