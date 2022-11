Not Available

Classic clips, from the Old Grey Whistle Test, In Concert and even Wogan, of Southern rock boogie in excelsis from the bands who poured out of the Deep South in the 70s. Includes performances from the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Delaney & Bonnie with Eric Clapton, Dickey Betts from the Allman Brothers Band, the Marshall Tucker Band, Black Oak Arkansas, the Charlie Daniels Band, Greg Allman with then-wife Cher, Edgar Winter and, of course, Lynyrd Skynyrd.