SOUTHERN TALE is the gripping story of Chris, a charming and volatile young man who seemingly has life figured out - a reliable best friend, an adorable girlfriend, and a lusty weekend lover - but when push comes to shove, he finds himself challenged by the missteps of his estranged father as he tries to escape his desolate hometown, where everything isn't always as it seems. When things don't go according to plan, Chris hits rock bottom and turns to an unlikely confidant; a mysterious hitchhiker he picks up alongside a dark highway.