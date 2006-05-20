2006

Southland Tales

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Release Date

May 20th, 2006

Studio

Wild Bunch

Set in the futuristic landscape of Los Angeles on July 4, 2008, as it stands on the brink of social, economic and environmental disaster. Boxer Santaros is an action star who's stricken with amnesia. His life intertwines with Krysta Now, an adult film star developing her own reality television project, and Ronald Taverner, a Hermosa Beach police officer who holds the key to a vast conspiracy.

Cast

Seann William ScottRoland Taverner
Sarah Michelle GellarKrysta Now
Mandy MooreMadeline Frost-Santaros
Will SassoFortunio Balducci
Jon LovitzBart Bookman
Beth GrantDr. Inga Von Westphalen

