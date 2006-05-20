Southland Tales

Set in the futuristic landscape of Los Angeles on July 4, 2008, as it stands on the brink of social, economic and environmental disaster. Boxer Santaros is an action star who's stricken with amnesia. His life intertwines with Krysta Now, an adult film star developing her own reality television project, and Ronald Taverner, a Hermosa Beach police officer who holds the key to a vast conspiracy.
|Seann William Scott
|Roland Taverner
|Sarah Michelle Gellar
|Krysta Now
|Mandy Moore
|Madeline Frost-Santaros
|Will Sasso
|Fortunio Balducci
|Jon Lovitz
|Bart Bookman
|Beth Grant
|Dr. Inga Von Westphalen
