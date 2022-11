1984

Southside Johnny performs with his Asbury Jukes in a pair of memorable live shows filmed in Germany in 1985 and on his home turf of Asbury Park, N.J., at the Stone Pony Club in 1991 with special guest Jon Bon Jovi. Selections on the set lists include "I Don't Want to Go Home," "Love on the Wrong Side of Town," "We're Having a Party," "I've Been Working Too Hard," "Shake 'Em Down," "Better Days," "Coming Back" and "Soul's on Fire."