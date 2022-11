Not Available

The film tells the intertwined story of two slums that were built, forty years apart, on the same territory. In Massy, in the southern suburbs of Paris, we lived at a time of economic growth, full employment and promising future. It was the 60s. We are at the beginning of the 2000s. They dwell in a climate of crisis and exclusion. Most of these are Roma and are fleeing a country that rejects them.