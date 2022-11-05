Not Available

1967 film based on Khmer mythology about the first Khmer creation of a giant swan made from gold which similar to the plane nowadays. The film is about the drawn-out and complicated love story between Princess Keth Soriyong, the daughter of a giant king, and Sovannahong, a human prince. Sovannahong (Kong Sam Oeun) first sees the princess as an apparition in a rose. Sovannahong gets so love-sick that he manages to convince a fortune teller to make him a magical golden swan that takes him to the kingdom of Soriyong