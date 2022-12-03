Not Available

“Soy Huao” is a film that is installed in the Toca family to watch from them and through the contemplation of a camera -which manages to become invisible-, a world organized by its own values and rules that far from any idea of consumption and urban well-being, it moves with very different customs in the midst of nature and survival in the face of vegetation loaded with a dense forest, the tropical humidity of the climate, and the variety of species of small animals. A plane that visits them every so often, connects the Huao community with the world. How long can a community that has struggled so hard to preserve its freedom resist the influence of the world as we know it?