Marriage, especially between LGBT+ persons, becomes the most common means to secure one's place i.e. one's "possible future" in another country. However, this leads to the clash of differences - between two person; the inequalities and the conflicts of powers, found in their private sphere. This simple story within one household - about spatial territories, gastronomic practices, personal memories, camouflaged identities and the coercive need to "integrate" into the dominant host culture - offers a quirky means of political resistance.