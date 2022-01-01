Soyabean Biryani (for Junaid)

Not Available

On June 22, 2017, 15-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on a Delhi-Mathura train after an argument over seats turned ugly. Junaid was returning home from Eid shopping with his cousin Hashim, and two friends. Two years after his death, this video reflects on the political debate around beef-eating, what it means to be visibly Muslim in India, and the current hostility of the state towards the “other”, even as it pieces together a recipe laced with development claims and false calls for togetherness, in a poignant remembrance of Junaid – whose favourite food was soyabean biryani.