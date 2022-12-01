Not Available

As a twelve year old girl she refused to be given in marriage. Thirty years later Nuriye Kesbir is still fighting, now as a wanted leader of a guerrilla-movement. Why does a women turn her back on marriage and motherhood to choose for a path that leads to a battle of life and death instead? A film about a stubborn Kurdish woman who ended up on a road of no return because of her personal choices. 'Sozdar, she who lives her promise' is a frank portrait of the backgrounds and motives of Nuriye Kesbir, one of the leaders of the Kurdish resistance movement PKK. Filmmaker Annegriet Wietsma followed Kesbir on her remarkable journey, beginning in a Dutch prison and ending in the rough mountains of Northern Iraq.