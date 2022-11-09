Spa in Love

Not Available

Mani is a massage girl has been trying to investigate the circumstances behind the death of her sister, Morakot. One day she meets Mike, who has come for her services and she falls for him. Mike soon realizes that Mani is Morakot's sister. He used to date Morakot and later killed her. Mani finds a picture of Mike and Morakot and manage to puzzle together what have happened. Both Mike and Morakot is now trying to kill each other off. Two police detectives are also investigating this case and starts to pick up their trails.