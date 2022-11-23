Space And Time - Live In Amsterdam 2015

Not Available

Brit Floyd - The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show, returns to North America in 2015 to launch its Space and Time World Tour 2015, their most ambitious show to date; with a spectacular new light show, an even bigger stage production and over one hundred concerts planned throughout the United States and Canada between March and August 2015. Celebrating five decades of Pink Floyd; from their creation in 1965 right through to the release of their brand new album, 'The Endless River’, this amazing new show includes performances from all Pink Floyd's biggest selling albums, including The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall and The Division Bell plus a host of other Pink Floyd musical surprises. Brit Floyd's 'Space & Time World Tour 2015' will be their best yet.