Poppi and the Poofypuffs are ready for their annual color parade but a broken Rainbow Space Gem has caused all of the color on the planet to vanish! It’s up to Becca and Zoe to help Poppi and the Poofypuffs return color to their planet and save the parade. Introducing a new Space Bear friend, Josie and Robot Computer Friend E.R.I.C.A.!