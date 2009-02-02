2009

Space Buddies

  • Comedy
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 2nd, 2009

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

B-Dawg, Mudbud, Budderball, and all the rest of the Buddies are back, but this time, they're setting their sights even higher -- as in, the moon! With the help of their new pals Spudnick (voiced by Jason Earles) and Gravity, these pooches are go for launch. But to pull off their moon landing and make it home safely, our canine heroes will have to summon all their bravery and imagination...

Cast

Diedrich BaderYuri
Kevin WeismanDr. Finkle
Lochlyn MunroSlats Bentley
Field CateBuddha (voice)
Kendall Cross
Mike Dopud

View Full Cast >

Images