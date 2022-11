Not Available

Scripted collaboratively with King and Brintzenhofe, the filmmakers created a cinedance that takes the viewer through the thresholds of dreaming, waking, and transcendental awareness, using real and painted images of the city, a 19th century attic and outer space. King’s voice recounts a dream of space without walls, a time of childhood and ecstacy. © 1981 Robyn Brentano, Andrew Horn, Kenneth King