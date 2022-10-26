Not Available

Space Cop

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Red Letter Media

Space Cop is a sci-fi schlock comedy about a cop from the future (of space) who travels to the present, where he's teamed up with a cryogenically frozen cop from the past who has been thawed out in the present. Out of time and out of place, these two unwitting heroes must work together to save the world from a group of renegade aliens and the re-animated brain of a mad scientist bent on global extinction.

Cast

Mike StoklasaThe Reporter
Jocelyn RidgelyZorba
Chike JohnsonAgnon
Jay BaumanBystander
Len KabasinskiNinja Warrior
Patton OswaltSpace Police Chief

