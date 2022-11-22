Space Freaks from Planet Mutoid

Not Available

From a galaxy further than far, far away, comes a movie of solar proportions with a stella soundtrack. Tyler hates life - his rock band are going nowhere, the world is collapsing and girls don't take him seriously. BUT all of that is about to change when a sexy space siren seeks Tylers singing to snuff out the growing stream of violence. Adding fuel to the fire is Freaky Fiend fixed on frying our planet - it's up to Tyler and his musical troupe to turn the tables and restore the name of rock and roll.