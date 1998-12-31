Space Fury

1998

A potential disaster rocks a space station and the lives of those on board in this suspense-filled science fiction drama. Konrad (Michael Pare) is a scientist who, while piloting a small spacecraft, accidentally crashes into Tesla, a laboratory in space created and maintained by the Russian government. While accusations of sabotage and sinister intentions greet Konrad upon his arrival, in time he is accepted by the multinational crew. But as personal tension begins to grow among the crew, it's learned that something is wrong with Tesla --something which could pull the space station out of orbit and send it crashing to Earth. Faced with the distinct possibility of a fiery death, the mood aboard Tesla turns from ugly to violent as Konrad and the others try to find a way to save the station -- and themselves